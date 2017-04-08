Regisseur Far Cry 4 weg bij Ubisoft

PoeHao

Alex Hutchinson is weg bij Ubisoft en begint een eigen studio. Hutchinson gaf zijn visie weer in games als Far Cry 4, Assassin's Creed 3, Sims 2 en Spore. Samen met ontwikkelaar Reid Schneider en een paar anderen heeft hij Typhoon Studios opgericht. Het is nog onduidelijk wat voor games zij gaan maken, maar het budget is ongetwijfeld een beetje krapper.