Regisseur Far Cry 4 weg bij Ubisoft

Alex Hutchinson is weg bij Ubisoft en begint een eigen studio. Hutchinson gaf zijn visie weer in games als Far Cry 4, Assassin's Creed 3, Sims 2 en Spore. Samen met ontwikkelaar Reid Schneider en een paar anderen heeft hij Typhoon Studios opgericht. Het is nog onduidelijk wat voor games zij gaan maken, maar het budget is ongetwijfeld een beetje krapper.

So! I left Ubisoft after 7 years. Extremely proud of all we achieved on Far Cry and Assassins but very excited to build something new. — Alex Hutchinson (@BangBangClick) 7 april 2017

Myself, @rws360 and some other wonderful people have founded a brand new company: Typhoon Studios. — Alex Hutchinson (@BangBangClick) 7 april 2017

Probably won't have much to announce in the near future as we hire, build our studio, buy a coffee machine and build Ikea furniture but... — Alex Hutchinson (@BangBangClick) 7 april 2017