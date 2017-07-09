Bijeenkomst Ku Klux Klan loopt uit de hand
De politie in de Verenigde Staten heeft moeten ingrijpen toen een bijeenkomst van de Ku Klux Klan op verzet stuitte van tegendemonstranten. 23 mensen zijn gearresteerd.
Zo'n vijftig leden van de blanke racistische beweging kwamen in Charlottesville in Virginia bijeen om te protesteren tegen een besluit van de gemeente om het standbeeld te verwijderen van Robert E. Lee, generaal van de Geconfedereerde Staten tijdens de Amerikaanse burgeroorlog.
Op het moment dat de leden terug naar hun auto's liepen, keerden honderden tegendemonstranten zich tegen hen. Een woordvoerster van de gemeente zegt in The New York Times dat de politie traangas moest inzetten om de boze menigte uiteen te drijven.
Het is nog onduidelijk tot welke groep de arrestanten behoren. Ten minste drie mensen raakten door de schermutselingen gewond.
Detienen a más de 20 personas durante una manifestación del Ku Klux Klan en EE.UU. pic.twitter.com/X01DaKj8xI— Raymond S Gilbonio L (@RaimondPSUV) 9 juli 2017
Is de isntagramvideo hieronder niet zichtbaar? Klik hier.
VIDEO News: #KuKluxKlan rally in #Charlottesville #Virginia protesting the City Council for voting to taking down a #GeneralLee statue AND AS A #BlackMan I agree with the #Klan on this one. We can't just whitewash over #American history. People already think the #CivilWar was about the abolishment of slavery when it really was over State's rights and "THEY" added the end of slavery after the war was already started 😉. PLEASE FOLLOW ME TO LEARN TRUTH AND COMMON SENSE TO BE BETTER PREPARED FOR EMERGENCY DISASTERS. #Preppers #UrbanPreppers #CityPreppers #LiberalPreppers #BlackPeople #Blackfolks #AfricanAmericans #Blackmen and #Blackwomen ARE YOU REALLY CONCERNED ABOUT THE #KKK in 2017? How does the Klan effect your life in ANYWAY #Waiting? This ain't 1955 when they were 5 to 10 million deep. Go watch some videos of today's rally, these clowns talking about #WhitePower 😂🤣😆! I got more White Power than most of them, they are SLAVES to Globalists and the Elites, so #GiveMeABreak. SERIOUSLY; CAN'T WE FIGHT THE RIGHT ENEMY. Let these jokers hold on to their little history (Actually General Lee was a great Military general and his battles are still being studied in military academies today.) it's all they got left. People are PROTESTING these losers as if they got ANY POWER, hahaha. What a waste of a good Saturday afternoon. Man, the #NewWorldOrder REALLY knows how to WIN, we keep getting distracted by chump change meanwhile big money is screwing us "ALL" left and right. TIME TO WAKE UP PEOPLE, that includes you too KKK, get on the right side of the fight #DumbA$$. Stay REDDIE my friends. (((#PreparednessAwareness)))