LB: Céline Dion trekt kleren uit voor Vogue

Céline Dion trekt kleren uit voor Vogue 04-07-2017

Lekker belangrijk: Nieuws dat je niet wilt missen!

Céline Dion bezoekt tijdens haar verblijf in Parijs niet alleen catwalkshows van de grootste modehuizen. De 49-jarige zangeres heeft in de Franse hoofdstad ook geposeerd voor Vogue. Voor het blad ging Céline zelfs uit de kleren.

Op een van de foto's die Vogue via Instagram deelde is te zien dat Céline naakt op een stoel zit. Haar edele delen bedekt ze door haar benen te kruisen, haar borsten zijn niet te zien achter haar armen. In het bijschrift weidt Vogue uit over de liefde van de zangeres voor haute couture.

Fans van de zangeres complimenteren Céline met haar uiterlijk. De foto waarop ze naakt te zien is, verzamelde op Instagram al ruim honderdduizend likes.



Céline Dion trekt kleren uit voor Vogue (Foto: BuzzE)