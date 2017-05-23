Trump: Holocaustmuseum 'so amazing'

President Trump, die op staatsbezoek is in Israël, wordt in de media belachelijk gemaakt om de boodschap die hij achterliet in het gastenboek van Holocaustmuseum en -gedenkteken Jad Wasjem in Jeruzalem.

Trump schreef inclusief het minnetje en het plusje: "Het is een grote eer om hier te zijn met al mijn vrienden - 'so amazing' + zal het nooit vergeten!" Terwijl de Jerusalem Post positief probeerde te blijven en het ondertekenen 'enthousiast' noemde, sneerde de Israëlische krant Haaretz dat Trumps bezoek was afgelegd 'zoals alleen hij dat kan.'

Het verschil tussen de vorige en de huidige president van de VS is soms klein en soms erg groot. Toen Obama hetzelfde gastenboek tekende in 2008 deed hij dat als volgt:

"I am grateful to Yad Vashem and all of those responsible for this remarkable institution. At a time of great peril and promise, war and strife, we are blessed to have such a powerful reminder of man’s potential for great evil, but also our capacity to rise up from tragedy and remake our world. Let our children come here, and know this history, so that they can add their voices to proclaim ‘never again.’ And may we remember those who perished, not only as victims, but also as individuals who helped and loved and dreamed like us, and who have become symbols of the human spirit."