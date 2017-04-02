Drie verschillende winnaars bij openingsweekend BTCC TargaFlorio 02-04-2017 20:14 print

Op het circuit van Brands Hatch was zondag het openingsweekend van het nieuwe BTCC-seizoen. De eerste race werd gewonnen door Tom Ingram met zijn Toyota Avensis. Regerend kampioen Gordon Shedden wist race twee te winnen. De laatste race van de dag werd gewonnen door BMW-coureur Andrew Jordan.

Ingram had zich als tweede gekwalificeerd en wist na de start de eerste plaats op Jeff Smith te veroveren. Contact tussen Colin Turkington en Honda-coureurs Matt Neal en Gordon Shedden veroorzaakte een safety car. Na de herstart wist Speedworks Motorsport coureur onbedreigd naar de zege te rijden.

BTCC VIDEO: As we get ready for #BTCC race 2 live on @ITV4 here's a 60 second reminder of what happened in race 1 https://t.co/E8AQflRJ16 — Official Dunlop BTCC (@DunlopBTCC) 2 april 2017

Race 1 – Brands Hatch (Indy)

1 Tom INGRAM (GBR) Speedworks Motorsport 27 ronden

2 Gordon SHEDDEN (GBR) Halfords Yuasa Racing +3.181s

3 Adam MORGAN (GBR) Ciceley Motorsport +3.348s

4 Jack GOFF (GBR) Eurotech Racing +12.387s

5 Rob AUSTIN (GBR) Handy Motorsport +16.410s

6 Andrew JORDAN (GBR) BMW Pirtek Racing +16.610s

7 Rob COLLARD (GBR) Team BMW +16.760s

8 Mat JACKSON (GBR) Team Shredded Wheat with Duo +18.109s

9 Michael EPPS (GBR) Autoaid/RCIB Insurance Racing +18.326s

10 Tom CHILTON (GBR) Power Maxed Racing +18.632s

De start van race twee verliep niet vlekkeloos. Bij de eerste poging werd de start afgebroken vanwege een technische probleem bij Ingram. Bij de herstart crashte Jason Plato vervolgens tegen de pitsmuur met een rode vlag als gevolg. Na de rode vlag wist Ingram de leiding te pakken, echter in de tweede ronde werd hij ingehaald door de uiteindelijke winnaar Shedden.

BTCC VIDEO: Nearly time for race 3 from @Brands_Hatch Get in the mood with race 2 in 60 secs. Watch live on @ITV4 https://t.co/mqACglVW2D — Official Dunlop BTCC (@DunlopBTCC) 2 april 2017



Race 2– Brands Hatch (Indy)

1 Gordon SHEDDEN (GBR) Halfords Yuasa Racing 23 ronden

2 Rob COLLARD (GBR) Team BMW +0.870s

3 Tom INGRAM (GBR) Speedworks Motorsport +2.657s

4 Adam MORGAN (GBR) Ciceley Motorsport +4.565s

5 Mat JACKSON (GBR) Team Shredded Wheat with Duo +5.125s

6 Andrew JORDAN (GBR) BMW Pirtek Racing +5.140s

7 Josh COOK (GBR) Team Parker with Maximum Motorsport +8.013s

8 Tom CHILTON (GBR) Power Maxed Racing +8.197s

9 Colin TURKINGTON (GBR) Team BMW +9.441s

10 Michael EPPS (GBR) Autoaid/RCIB Insurance Racing +9.492s

In race drie werd het een podium voor de twee fabrikanten die dit seizoen officieel terugkeerden in het kampioenschap. Op de plaatsen een en twee de BMW-coureurs Jordan en Turkington. Vauxhall-coureur Tom Chilton scoorde een mooie derde plaats. Als gevolg van de crash in de tweede race stond Plato niet aan de start. Het was sowieso een slechte start van het seizoen voor Subaru Team BMR. Dit weekend wist het team geen enkele top tien de scoren.

Race 3 – Brands Hatch (Indy)

1 Andrew JORDAN (GBR) BMW Pirtek Racing 24 ronden

2 Colin TURKINGTON (GBR) Team BMW +0.315s

3 Tom CHILTON (GBR) Power Maxed Racing +4.692s

4 Matt NEAL (GBR) Halfords Yuasa Racing +7.558s

5 Adam MORGAN (GBR) Ciceley Motorsport +10.205s

6 Rob COLLARD (GBR) Team BMW +10.812s

7 Gordon SHEDDEN (GBR) Halfords Yuasa Racing +11.719s

8 Jack GOFF (GBR) Eurotech Racing +12.141s

9 Michael EPPS (GBR) Autoaid/RCIB Insurance Racing +12.970s

10 Jake HILL (GBR) TAG Racing +14.367s