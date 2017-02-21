Hall of Fame in WWE 2k17 Pheno 21-02-2017 18:46 print

2K heeft vandaag aangekondigd dat de WWE 2K17 Hall of Fame Showcase nu beschikbaar is als downloadable content voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One en Xbox. De Hall of Fame Showcase, beschikbaar voor 9,99 euro en is ook onderdeel van de WWE 2K17 Season Pass.

De WWE 2K17 Hall of Fame Showcase bevat:

Cactus Jack en Diamond Dallas Page vs. The Fabulous Freebirds (Jimmy Garvin en Michael "PS" Hayes) (WCW Saturday Night 1992);

The Fabulous Freebirds (Buddy Roberts en Michael "PS" Hayes) vs. Kerry en Kevin Von Erich (WCCW 1986)

Ivory versus Jacqueline (SmackDown 2000)

Sting (goud en zwarte panty's) versus Ric Flair (Clash of Champions 1988)

Sting (n.W.o. Wolfpac kroonwiel) versus Hert Bret (WCW Halloween Havoc 1998)

Papa Shango versus The Godfather (Dream Match)

Big Boss Man (Albert) vs. The Big Show (Armageddon 1999).

Binnenkort zal de WWE 2K17 Hall of Fame Showcase ook voor pc-spelers verkrijgbaar zijn.