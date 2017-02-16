Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 komt naar het Westen
Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2, de grote update op Guilty Gear Xrd -Reveletor-, komt dit jaar naar het Westen. Dat heeft Aksys Games aangekondigd. Je kunt de update met korting als digitale upgrade kopen of, als je het origineel niet hebt, los kopen (zowel digitaal als fysiek).
Rev 2 voegt volgens Aksys het volgende toe:
- Upgrades, Lots of Upgrades – Two new characters, Baiken and Answer enter the battle! New stages, moves and motions are just the beginning of new content to explore!
- Legends of Rock – Expanded story and arcade modes shed new light on Jam, Kum, Raven, Dizzy, Answer and Baiken!
- Balance is the Key – A complete re-balancing of each fighter means that everything old is new again! Explore different fighting techniques with your favorite characters or start fresh with new brawlers!